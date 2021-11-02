Athens woman found not guilty of murder after being accused of running over pregnant woman at Whataburger

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Athens woman was found not guilty of murder and all charges after she was accused of running over a pregnant woman in February 2020.

A Cherokee County official confirmed that Keuina Roshell Paul, 26, was found not guilty of murder and aggravated assault on Oct. 26.

On Feb. 16 of last year, Paul was accused of backing into Lynnqusha Menefee, pinning her between two vehicles in the Whataburger parking lot in Jacksonville.

According to the police report obtained by KETK, the two women had previously known each other and witnesses told investigators Paul disliked Menefee.

Menefee suffered two broken legs and required surgery on her pelvis. She was also four weeks pregnant and lost her unborn child.