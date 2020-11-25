Athens woman indicted in computer hacking scheme that took $500,000 from victims

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An Athens woman who federal authorities believe was part of a scheme involving hacking into computers and sending fake emails to scam at least $575,000 from victims has been indicted.

A federal grand jury indicted Wanda Jackson Barker, 71, and two others — Linda Dianne Johnson, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Olayinka Agboola, of Chicago — with conspiracy to commit money laundering. Johnson was also indicted on a charge of money laundering.

According to court records, Barker acted as a “money mule” who used false information to open bank accounts in her name in which some of the money from the scheme was diverted and spent.

The accounts were used to “launder and attempt to launder” fraud proceeds, records show.

According to federal investigators, some of the participants in the scheme hacked into victims computers and monitored emails. When they learned that a legitimate financial transaction was about to take place, they sent out emails instructing that the money be transferred into one of several fake accounts.

Barker was arrested on federal detainer of the United States Marshall Service, booked into the Smith County Jail and then was released, jail records show.