Austin PD recognizes officers who helped pull boat away from Longhorn Dam’s edge

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday afternoon, the Austin Police Department recognized three lake patrol officers who helped rescue a boat Thursday that was about to go over Longhorn Dam with passengers on board.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the rescue happened near North Pleasant Valley Road in east Austin. Callers reported a boat with people on board about to go over the dam around 2:36 p.m.

ATCEMS said the boat was attached to another boat by rope. Life vests were lowered to the four passengers. ATCEMS said the boat, which was experiencing a mechanical issue, was partially over the top of the dam at one point.

ATCEMS said the boat and passengers were finally pulled off the dam and into open water by an Austin Police Department lake patrol boat. The passengers, identified as four young women, were not hurt.



Officers recognized

APD said the officers who helped pull the boat to safety were Lake Patrol Officers Bradley Smith, Mark Bozyk and Jesus Perez.

According to APD, the company the boat was originally rented from went to help the passengers, but the company’s boat was not strong enough to pull the boat in danger away from the dam’s edge.

That’s where the lake patrol officers came in. Smith, Bozyk and Perez responded to the scene and tied their patrol boat to the company boat and pulled both boats away from the dam and into safe waters.

The Austin Fire Department and STAR Flight also responded to the scene, according to ATCEMS, and a boat from Austin Rowing Club also helped stabilize the boat that was in danger.

ATCEMS told KXAN this particular dam doesn’t have barriers or much signage to alert boaters to not go near the dam.

“So on this particular dam, I don’t believe that there are buoys or safety chains in front of them. They pose some hazards with debris buildup and things like that,” said Joshua Todd, district commander over special operations with ATCEMS.

Todd said this boat was probably already too close to the dam when it became disabled. Couple that with the rains we’ve had recently — the water current was strong. He said there have been several motorized boats that have become stranded or disabled in the past month.

“We obviously had a bunch of rain here in Texas. So there’s water flowing through Lady Bird Lake and over the dam, and that natural current took that boat down to where it became lodged,” said Todd.

Previously, motorized boats like the one on Thursday weren’t allowed on Lady Bird Lake, according to ATCEMS.

“You got to remember that water is a pretty powerful force in nature. And even on a clear, calm day in an urban area, things can go wrong very, very quickly,” Todd explained.

He encourages inexperienced motorists to have the proper safety equipment like life jackets and have a way of contacting first responders.