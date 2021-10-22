Authorities searching for missing Washington County girl

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Yaneth Yaquelin Reyes Caceres, who was last seen on September 16.

Yaneth is 5’0″, weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen in the 3000 block of Highway 290, east of Brenham.

Investigators are pursuing local leads, but believe she has most likely left the area with an adult man. They could be in the Houston area, in Florida, or anywhere in the country.

Yaneth has been reported missing to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. If you know of her whereabouts, you can call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 979-277-7373 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Source: Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley