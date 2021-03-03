Azalea & Spring Flower Trail is still on, but don’t expect a lot of azaleas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler’s famous Azalea & Spring Flower Trail will take place as scheduled this month but the azaleas will not be the star of the show.

“Many people are wondering about the status of the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail after the unprecedented winter storm. … Unfortunately we won’t be seeing many evergreen azalea blooms this year but the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail — emphasis on spring flower — will still go on,” said information from Visit Tyler, the city’s tourism department. “Tyler will still be celebrating spring this year like always!”

Blooms that visitors and residents can expect to see in Tyler this spring include dogwoods, wisteria, tulips and crabapples,” said the Visit Tyler statement.

It is still a little too early to know the full amount of the damage to the azaleas. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulturist Greg Grant estimates azaleas in Tyler will only have about 15% to 20% of their normal blooms.

“While the freeze has definitely impacted the evergreen azaleas, we are still likely to see other plants blooming this spring, even if it is not as fully bloomed as in years past,” Grant said.

James Wilhite, owner of Wilhite Landscape, knows that many people in East Texas are stressed out wondering if their azaleas and other plants survived the cold.

Wilhite said not to give up on plants. Some plants, he said, likely will eventually make a comeback but it will take at least a week or two to know for sure.

The trail, which typically attracts tens of thousands of people who come to see more than 100 home gardens on driving routes through the Azalea District, is set for March 19 to April 4.

Visit Tyler is telling people asking whether the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail will go on that there will be plenty of things to do and see while in Tyler during the trail.

“Other things you can do in Tyler during spring include viewing the historic homes and museums, shopping, and parks as well as great places to eat and drink. Some favorite outdoor attractions include the Caldwell Zoo and Tyler State Park, who will be hosting its annual Dogwood Days Driving & Walking Tour,” Visit Tyler said on the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail page.

The city Parks and Recreation Department previously announced that the Azalea Arts and Crafts Fair in Tyler will be a virtual event this year.

Typically about 50 vendors set up in Bergfeld Park but this year they will offer their handmade goods in a Facebook event on the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page.

The event will be on view March 19 to April 1, said information from the city. A sample of each vendor’s products along with a link to their website will be included for shoppers to view and make purchases.