Babysitter accused of leaving infant unattended in bathroom closet in Smith County faces criminal charges

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A 26-year-old woman who is accused of leaving a baby abandoned and strapped in a baby bouncer for about three hours is now at the Smith County Jail.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, 11-month-old Addison was left in a garage apartment at the 11000 block of County Road 2249 on Oct 3. The suspect was identified as Kelsey Paige Frazier from Tyler.

Frazier was babysitting a child under the age of 1. At approximately 9:30 am, Kelsey left her garage apartment but did not take the child with her. Instead, the infant was left strapped in a baby bouncer located in the bathroom closet of the garage apartment, a news release said.

At about 12:30 p.m. the same day, a friend of Frazier arrived at the residence and heard the dog barking inside of the apartment. When she went inside, she heard the infant crying. The woman found the baby in the baby bouncer and she messaged the parents on Facebook. The child was later reunited with her parents.

The family said they believed their baby was safe with Frazier because she had been recommended as a babysitter by their pediatrician.

“I thought that we had this perfect life for Addison, I thought that everything was perfect, and I was really wrong,” said Alyssa Duffey, the child’s mother. “She was being abused and I didn’t know it.”

The father, Eric Duffey, added “I haven’t slept much, anytime she makes a noise in her crib I wake up, I stay up all the times of the night, just hoping nobody is coming over here or anything else like that.”

Frazier was arrested on Oct. 9 after State District Judge Kerry Russell granted an arrest warrant for the criminal offense of Abandoning/Endangering a Child Imminent Danger of Bodily Injury, which is a second degree felony.

Judge Russell set a bond of $150,000. Frazier was transported to the Smith County Jail.