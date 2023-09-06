TEXAS (KETK) — For the first time since 2018, the Bassmaster Elite Series will not be kicking off its season in Florida, opting instead to open its 2024 slate at the big-bass factory of Toledo Bend Reservoir on the Louisiana/Texas border Feb. 22-25.

Event officials made the announcement Sept. 6, along with the entirety of a nine-tournament schedule that will span six states and visit fisheries that have ranked among the best in the United States, both recently and historically.

CEO Chase Anderson said with the 2023 season in the books, the organization is anxious to tackle what is certain to be an action-packed 2024 lineup.

“We just finished one of our best seasons ever only two weeks ago, and it is already time to start marking your calendar for another incredible year,” Anderson said. “Anyone who follows and celebrates the sport of bass fishing will recognize the lakes on this schedule as some of the best fisheries anywhere, and we could not be more excited to get it started with the top anglers in the world competing on bass fishing’s biggest stage.”

The organization last visited Toledo Bend this past April for a St. Croix Bassmaster Open that was won by Texas pro Ben Milliken with a three-day total of 77 pounds, 14 ounces — a mark that would have put him well on pace for a 100-pound performance and a century belt in a four-day competition.

From Toledo Bend, the Elites will travel just west to another of the nation’s big-bass capitals, Lake Fork, which placed third in the Central Division of Bassmaster Magazine’s 2023 100 Best Bass Lakes list. The Elites will fish out of a newly built facility in Yantis, Texas, Feb. 29 – March 3, with the same catch-weigh-release format that has produced Century Club performances the last four times B.A.S.S. has visited the 27,264-acre impoundment. Brandon Cobb (2019), Patrick Walters (2020) and Lee Livesay (2021, 2022) all topped the 100-pound mark with their victories there.

“The Sabine River Authority is excited to host the upcoming Bassmaster Elite Series at SRA’s new Caney Point Recreation Area on Lake Fork Reservoir,” said David Montagne, SRA general manager. “This new facility was developed to attract major tournaments and bring enhanced recreational opportunities to Lake Fork enthusiasts.”

Since the start of the year, more than 10.4 million viewers have watched Bassmaster coverage on the FOX networks and, once again, fans in 2024 can catch all nine Bassmaster Elite Series events as well as Bassmaster Classic live television coverage on the FOX Sports platforms.

For complete coverage of the Elite Series, visit Bassmaster.com.

2024 Bassmaster Elite Series Texas and Oklahoma schedule:

Feb. 29-March 3, Yantis, Texas, Lake Fork

March 22-24, Bassmaster Classic, Tulsa, Okla., Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees

Connect with the events by using the hashtag #Bassmaster on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.