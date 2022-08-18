TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas warns employment seekers to be cautious when submitting your resume to an unknown request.

Having a side hustle, or second job, may offer some big benefits: extra income, flexible hours, maybe even working in your pajamas. The trick, of course, is finding one that’s legitimate. BBB has received numerous calls related to bogus help wanted ads.

“When money is tight, a second job can sound like just the thing to make ends meet, particularly in today’s economic environment. It’s important to remember, however, that if your personal information gets in the wrong hands, a scam-artist can do considerable damage.” Mechele Agbayani Mills – President and CEO BBB Central East Texas

Before accepting a position with a potential employer, consider the following:

Does the job sound too good to be true?

Keep an eye out for overpayment scams

Protect you information

never pay for background checks or drug test

No interview? Not legitimate

Always check with BBB before doing business with any company

To learn more about scams and how to avoid them visit bbb.org/avoid scams. Remember, great businesses are out there. Always look for the BBB seal; it’s the Sign of a Better Business. Start with companies you can trust by going to bbb.org. To report fraudulent activity or unscrupulous business practices, call BBB Hotline: (903) 581-5704 pf use BBB Scam Tracker.