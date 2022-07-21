TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Be on the look out for fake gas gift cards. Better Business Bureau (BBB) Scam Tracker has received reports that scammers are tempting drivers with phony gas station gift cards in attempts to steal credit card details and other personal information.

Even if high gas prices are draining your budget, don’t fall for this scam. “As inflation and interest rates continue to rise, many of us are on high alert for ways to save money.” Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBC Central East Texas said. “It’s important to be knowledgeable about scammer tactics and not to act impulsively, particularly when a deal sounds too dot to be true.”

How the scam works:

You see a post on social media, get an email, or take a survey that says you won a $500 gas station gift card. Currently, the scam claims to be from Shell, but watch out for scammers using different gas station brands too.

To get the gift card, you only need to pay a small fee. But when scammers get your credit or debit card information, they will likely charge your account for amounts you never approved. One consumer told BBB Scam Tracker: “They said I won a Shell gas card and had to pay $1.95 for shipping. A day later, they took $89.95 out of my account. I called about the charge, and they fixed it, but the next day, another $89.95 was taken out again.”

In addition to your credit card information, the scam may also request other personal details. Some consumers say they were asked to fill out a form and provide their name, phone number, physical address, credit card information, and other details. Sharing these details with scammers can open you up to identity theft.

AFP Fact Check has examples of the scam and an official statement from Shell. For more helpful tips, see the BBB Tip: Sweepstakes, Lottery, and Prize Scams

If you notice a scam circulation online, report it to BBB Scam Tracker and to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. Your report can help others recognize the danger.