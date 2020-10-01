Bed Bath & Beyond to start offering same-day delivery

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Bed Bath & Beyond is now offering same-day delivery to its customers.



The home goods retailer is partnering with Shipt, a delivery service owned by the Target corporation, to make this happen.

The fast delivery is also available at Buy Buy Baby stores across 48 states – but you have to live in an eligible zip code to take advantage of the new program at either store.

There’s a flat rate fee of $4.99 on orders over $39.

Shipt customers will receive free, same-day delivery on all orders above $35 when shopping directly through the Shipt platform.