SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Imagine walking outside to see a “ring of fire” in the sky as the world around you falls into a deep twilight, but how? It isn’t even noon yet!
That will be the case for several towns in Texas on Saturday, Oct. 14, as the annular solar eclipse casts a shadow across portions of the U.S. for almost five minutes.
The partial eclipse will begin in Texas between 10:15 a.m. and 10:25 a.m., depending on the location. Those in the pathway of the annular eclipse will get the chance to watch as the moon covers the sun, creating a “ring of fire” effect in the sky. The annular eclipse is expected to last between two minutes and four minutes in various locations. Following the annular eclipse, the partial solar eclipse will last until approximately 1:33 p.m., when the skies will return to normal.
Here is a list of the towns in Texas that will see the full effect of the annular eclipse and its duration, according to Eclipse 2024:
- Alice
- Time: 11:55 a.m.
- Duration: 4 minutes 12 seconds
- Andrews
- Time: 11:42 a.m.
- Duration: 4 minutes 54.3 seconds
- Bandera
- Time: 11:50 a.m.
- Duration: 4 minutes 43.8 seconds
- Beeville
- Time: 11:54 a.m.
- Duration: 4 minutes 53.3 seconds
- Big Lake
- Time: 11:45 a.m.
- Duration: 4 minutes 52.8 seconds
- Big Spring
- Time: 11:44 a.m.
- Duration: 3 minutes 30.8 seconds
- Boerne
- Time: 11:51 a.m.
- Duration: 3 minutes 55.7 seconds
- Corpus Christi
- Time: 11:51 a.m.
- Duration: 5 minutes 1.2 seconds
- Denver City
- Time: 11:41 a.m.
- Duration: 4 minutes 26.9 seconds
- Hondo
- Time: 11:50 a.m.
- 4 minutes 58.8 seconds
- Junction
- Time: 11:49 a.m.
- Duration: 4 minutes 28.1 seconds
- Kerrville
- Time: 11:50 a.m.
- Duration: 4 minutes 14 seconds
- Midland
- Time: 11:43 a.m.
- Duration: 4 minutes 53.8 seconds
- Pawnee
- Time: 11:53 a.m.
- Duration: 4 minutes 52.7 seconds
- Odessa
- Time: 11:43 a.m.
- Duration: 4 minutes 51.2 seconds
- Ozona
- Time: 11:46 a.m.
- Duration: 4 minutes 34.2 seconds
- Pearsall
- Time: 11:51 a.m.
- Duration: 4 minutes 36.7 seconds
- San Angelo
- Time: 11:47 a.m.
- Duration: 3 minutes 19 seconds
- San Antonio
- Time: 11:52 a.m.
- Duration: 4 minutes 18.3 seconds
- Sonora
- Time: 11:47 a.m.
- Duration: 4 minutes 55.4 seconds
- Uvalde
- Time: 11:50 a.m.
- Duration: 3 minutes 53.7 seconds