Better Business Bureau seeing an increase in robocall scams during election season

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Better Business Bureau is seeing an increase in aggressive robocalls during election season.

There is a national do not call registry, but political parties are exempt. The BBB said scammers are aware of this.

Currently, scammers are leaving a recorded message and posing as someone with the presidential candidates’ campaign.

They are also asking for an immediate donation. If you accept, then they will transfer the call to a live person and ask for credit card information and other personal details.

“Instead of using that credit card information to make a donation to the political cause, that number is used or they use it for themselves. They’ll also take that personal information and sell it to make an identity that’s not really you,” said Michele Mills with the Better Business Bureau.

Mills also said if you get one of these recorded calls, you need to hang up.

People can also silence calls and text messages from numbers they don’t know through their phone settings.