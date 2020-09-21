Big Sandy ISD closes schools until Oct. 5 due to COVID-19, forfeits 2 football games

BIG SANDY, Texas (KETK) – Big Sandy ISD released a statement that they will be closing their schools until October 5th, due to what they consider a large number of students being affected by COVID-19.

The last day of in-person learning will be Monday September 21st.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, the school will be closed for all staff and students, except for the maintenance department which will clean and disinfect all areas of each campus.

Staff will return on Wednesday, September 23rd to prepare to move all in-person students to remote learning until October 5th.

Students will not be expected to log in and learn remotely on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the release, the district will used some of its banked minutes to cover for those two days.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, the district will provide Chromebooks to all students who need one.

Devices can be picked up from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m. in front of the high school gym.

Parents and students are asked to stay in their vehicle where the staff will meet them.

Remote instruction will begin on Thursday, September 24th.

Students will be expected to log in daily to their Google Classroom or SeeSaw account. See the instructions to log in.

Grab and Go meals will be available for students who want them. The district asked that you fill out this form if you would like to pick up a grab and go lunch from the district.

All extra-curricular activities will be cancelled until the week of October 5th.

Head football coach and athletics director Larry Minter tells KETK that they will be forfeiting their two scheduled district 9-2A Div. 1 games against Frankston Sept. 25, and Carlisle Oct. 2.

Both Frankston and Carlisle will get 17-0 wins as part of the forfeit. The 17 points are the max amount allowed for use in a tiebreaker situation towards a playoff spot

Homecoming and Senior night will be rescheduled for the game against Linden Kildare on October 23rd.

The district will attempt to make up all missed Volleyball games when school returns.