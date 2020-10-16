Bigfoot conference set for Friday and Saturday in Jefferson

JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Bigfoot Research Center will hold its annual Bigfoot Conference on Friday and Saturday in Jefferson.

Speakers and displays will explore theories and possible evidence about the existence of a large ape-like creature known as Bigfoot that is believed to live in heavily wooded regions.

Events will include a dinner at 7 p.m. Friday and a series of presentations beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at Jefferson Tourism and Visitors Center.

Information on tickets is available on the event’s Facebook page.

Participants will be required to wear a face mask and follow other COVID-19 precautions, organizers said.

