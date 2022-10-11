(KFDX/KJTL) — The Tom, Mark, and Travis Show is making a comeback in 2023.

Blink-182, one of the most commercially successful pop-punk bands of all time, announced on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, that singer, guitarist, and founding member Tom DeLonge is returning to the trio ahead of a new single set to be released on Friday, October 14.

The band also announced on Tuesday an upcoming world tour that will begin in March 2023 and teased a new album, all with DeLonge involved.

This marks DeLonge’s second reunion with Blink-182. The band went on an “indefinite hiatus” in 2005 before announcing their reunion at the 2009 Grammy’s. After five years back together, DeLonge left Blink-182 in 2014.

DeLonge was replaced by Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio in 2015. Skiba sang and played guitar on two studio albums for Blink-182, 2016’s California and 2019’s Nine.

DeLonge and fellow vocalist and bassist Mark Hoppus founded Blink-182 in 1992 in Southern California, along with their original drummer, Scott Raynor. Raynor was replaced in 1998 by Travis Barker, solidifying what became their most well-known and successful lineup.

Tickets for Blink-182’s worldwide reunion tour go on sale on Monday, Oct. 17 beginning at 10 a.m. local time, according to the band’s website.