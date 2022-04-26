DALLAS (KETK) — A delivery service called Wing is offering drone delivery to select neighborhoods in Texas.

Residents in specific neighborhoods in the Dallas-Fort Worth area can get ice cream delivered to their homes from the Blue Bell Creameries.

Don’t worry if you’re not in the select area, Wing said that they plan to expand their services in the future.

Homes currently eligible for deliveries from Blue Bell are within about four miles of the Wing facility at Frisco Station. Services are available on Friday and Saturday afternoons only, during the initial phase. Eligibility is limited to the following neighborhoods:

Starwood

Estates on Legacy Drive

The Lakes

Heritage Lakes

Villas at the Lake on Legacy Drive

Stonebriar North

Stonebriar Village

Stonebriar Creek Estates

Walgreens is also eligible for delivery from its store in Little Elm. More than 100 health and wellness items are available for delivery in the Eldorado Estates area during the initial phase of the program.

If you live in an eligible area, download the app, and after you provide your address, the app will check that you are in a suitable delivery area that is clear of obstacles like large trees or pools.

Click here to help Wing decide which neighborhoods to invite to their Early Flyer program next.