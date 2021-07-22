Blue Man Group, ZZ Top are coming to the Cowan Center

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Blue Man Group and ZZ Top are among the acts that will be coming to the UT Tyler Cowan center for its 25th anniversary season in 2021-2022.
“Seeing our friends and patrons will find the house with joy again when we cue lights, camera and action,” Susan Thomae-Morphew said in the season’s brochure distributed during the announcement of the Cowan season on Thursday.
Last year, its season was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
“This season, — the celebration of our silver anniversary — is jammed packed with great music, spectacle, dance and comedy,” Thomae-Morphew said.
This year, 15 acts will be coming to the Cowan. They are by date:
- Oct. 5: News commentator and reporter Bret Baier in the Distinguished Lecture Event
- Oct. 21: Michael Cavanaugh performing the music of Elton John and Billy Joel
- Nov. 18: Comedian Tom Papa
- Dec. 1: Legendary rockers ZZ Top
- Jan. 21, Earth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live, a children’s show
- Feb. 3: “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”
- Feb. 7: Vocal group Naturally 7
- March 1: The Simon & Garfunkel Story
- March 5: “Fiddler on the Roof”
- March 15: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”
- March 22: Dance company Viva Momix
- April 26: Celtic Woman
- June 11: “Madagascar the Musical”
- June 16-17: Blue Man Group
The Cowan Center offers various ticket packages. Information about tickes is available by going to cowancenter.org or calling 903-566-7424.
