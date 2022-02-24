Boil Water Notice

Skip to content
KETK.com | FOX51.com
Tyler
71°
Tyler
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Local News
Top Stories
Crime & Public Safety
Texas News
Border Report
Your Local Election HQ
Health
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Education
Special Reports
Consumer Reports
Weird News
National
World
Entertainment
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Tyler teen located after being declared missing
Top Stories
Little Texas to headline The Great Texas Balloon …
Gallery
1 injured, vehicles damaged after shooting in Longview
Suspected drug dealers arrested in Nacogdoches County
Gallery
New development for vacation homes coming to Arp
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Talk
Pollen Count | Silver Line Roofing
Traffic & Roads
Closings and Delays
Severe Weather
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
Hurricane Tracker
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Local Sports
CHINA 2022 OLYMPICS
Big Race Daytona
CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Friday Football Fever
The Big Game
NFL Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Dallas Cowboys
NFL Houston Texans
MLB Texas Rangers
MLB Houston Astros
Sports
Top Stories
Angelina Lady Runners upset TJC 63-62 in Region XIV …
Video
Top Stories
Martin’s Mill will continue program’s legacy at the …
Video
Lufkin is headed to the 5A regional semis after 42-32 …
Video
LaPoynor outlasts Grapeland 72-60 to advance to the …
Video
UT Tyler beat MSU 55-38 in LSC first-round victory
Video
Community
Post Your Local Events
East Texas Live
Black History Month
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet 🚓🚒 🚑
🌹 Texas Rose Festival
Veterans Voices
Small Town Salute
BestReviews
Top Stories
KETK GIVES BACK: Rusk Fire Department
Video
Top Stories
Chick-fil-A hosting annual soup drive benefiting …
Video
Top Stories
New ballots cause voter confusion in East Texas
Video
Phone scam in Deep East Texas falsely threatens to …
2 East Texas programs to get funds from TPWD
Starbrite Therapeutic Equestrian Center offers help, …
Video
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Longview
Top Stories
Florida driver blames Putin for speeding
Video
Top Stories
Iowa governor signs transgender sports ban into law
Video
Top Stories
SC man charged with animal torture
Video
KETK GIVES BACK: Rusk Fire Department
Video
Houston Rodeo under ADA compliance review
Video
JOB ALERT: Subway in Henderson needs a sandwich artist
Video
Contests
💤 March Mattress Giveaway by Blake Furniture
⚾ Academy Sports + Outdoors Giveaway 🥎
🏅 Nominate Your Athlete of the Week
☕ CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
🙏 Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
🦸♀️ Remarkable Women of East Texas
Completed Contests
Top Stories
March Mattress Giveaway by Blake Furniture
Video
Top Stories
Academy Sports + Outdoors Giveaway
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Employment
Work for Us
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Subway in Henderson needs a sandwich artist
Video
Top Stories
Darling Ingredients Inc. in Grapeland needs a truck …
Video
Top Stories
JOB ALERT: Lindale Healthcare in Lindale needs a …
Video
JOB ALERT: Union Pacific Railroad in Longview needs …
Video
JOB ALERT: Mavis Tire Supply in Henderson needs automotive …
Video
JOB ALERT: Air Evac Lifeteam in Crockett is looking …
Video
Contact Us
KETK Mobile App
KETK Newsletters
TV Schedule
FOX51
KTPN
Meet the Team
About Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
Boil Water Notice
Behind the frequent boil water notices in East Texas
Top Boil Water Notice Headlines
Trending Right Now
East Texas teacher accused of improper relationship
Warrant: Tyler pair abducted girls for sex trafficking
2 arrested in alleged Rusk Co. gambling scheme
Rick Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’ sued by mom
Houston man sentenced to 65 years for gas pump skimming
Don't Miss
March Mattress Giveaway by Blake Furniture
Academy Sports + Outdoors Giveaway
Sloan Firm: What Matters to You Matters to Us
KETK Rise & Shine CTCU Coffee Mug Giveaway
Remarkable Women
Sign-up for KETK Newsletters
Update Your KETK News App