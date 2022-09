ELKHART, Texas (KETK) – The City of Elkhart says that a boil water notice is in effect for parts of Elkhart because of a water main break.

Authorities say that residents should boil their water if they live on the westside of Elkhart, in the areas west of South Main, FM 861 to Westside of 294, S. Main, Jones Rd, FM 861, Woodcrest, Hemby St., Ridgedale, W Parker and W. 294.

Stay up to date with the situation by visiting the City of Elkhart online.