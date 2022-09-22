MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials have announced that a boil water notice is in effect for parts of Marion County.

The notice is in effect for residents east of Big Oaks Subdivision on FM 729 to the Alley Creek Park area, all county roads off of FM 729 within this service area, Deer Cove, Woodland Shores and Alley Creek Park.

A line break on FM 729 has caused a drop in water pressure meaning that residents should boil their water, according to Mims Water Supply Corp.

For further information visit www.mimswsc.org/alerts.