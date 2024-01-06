MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – After the Marshall Public Works repaired a water pressure loss on Saturday, the City of Marshall issued a boil water notice for areas near Loop 390.

According to the city, the following areas are under a boil water notice:

Loop 390 and Highway 59 South to Carolann Street and west to Washington Avenue

Loop 390 Highway 80 East to Warren Drive

South from Warren Drive to Airport Road

Officials said the notice will last until further notice. Customers in the affected area will need to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least two minutes before using it.