MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – After the Marshall Public Works repaired a water pressure loss on Saturday, the City of Marshall issued a boil water notice for areas near Loop 390.
According to the city, the following areas are under a boil water notice:
- Loop 390 and Highway 59 South to Carolann Street and west to Washington Avenue
- Loop 390 Highway 80 East to Warren Drive
- South from Warren Drive to Airport Road
Officials said the notice will last until further notice. Customers in the affected area will need to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least two minutes before using it.