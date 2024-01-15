LAKE LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – Polk County Emergency Management said that a boil water notice has been issued for 28 areas on the Lake Livingston Water Supply because of an electrical repair on Monday.

The following area are under a boil water notice:

  • Pine Shadows
  • Bass Bay
  • Alabama Point
  • Blanchard Heights
  • Crescent Shores
  • Indian Hill Estates
  • Glen Cove
  • Indian Hill Harbor
  • Indian Hill Heights
  • Lakewood Polk
  • Pats Point
  • Kalita Point
  • Dickens Landing
  • Lake Livingston Est. 4 & 5
  • Reilys Landing
  • Nugents Cove
  • Bay Haven
  • Forest Hills
  • Twin Hills Cove
  • Allenwoods
  • Indian Hill #2
  • Cotton Hill
  • Foresters Retreat
  • Hickory Ridge
  • Indian Hill Parksite
  • Jennings Cove
  • Lakeshore 1 & 2
  • Oaks of Livingston

For more information, contact the Lake Livingston Water Supply at 936-327-3107 or 800-774-9283.