LAKE LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – Polk County Emergency Management said that a boil water notice has been issued for 28 areas on the Lake Livingston Water Supply because of an electrical repair on Monday.
The following area are under a boil water notice:
- Pine Shadows
- Bass Bay
- Alabama Point
- Blanchard Heights
- Crescent Shores
- Indian Hill Estates
- Glen Cove
- Indian Hill Harbor
- Indian Hill Heights
- Lakewood Polk
- Pats Point
- Kalita Point
- Dickens Landing
- Lake Livingston Est. 4 & 5
- Reilys Landing
- Nugents Cove
- Bay Haven
- Forest Hills
- Twin Hills Cove
- Allenwoods
- Indian Hill #2
- Cotton Hill
- Foresters Retreat
- Hickory Ridge
- Indian Hill Parksite
- Jennings Cove
- Lakeshore 1 & 2
- Oaks of Livingston
For more information, contact the Lake Livingston Water Supply at 936-327-3107 or 800-774-9283.