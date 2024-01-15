LAKE LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – Polk County Emergency Management said that a boil water notice has been issued for 28 areas on the Lake Livingston Water Supply because of an electrical repair on Monday.

The following area are under a boil water notice:

Pine Shadows

Bass Bay

Alabama Point

Blanchard Heights

Crescent Shores

Indian Hill Estates

Glen Cove

Indian Hill Harbor

Indian Hill Heights

Lakewood Polk

Pats Point

Kalita Point

Dickens Landing

Lake Livingston Est. 4 & 5

Reilys Landing

Nugents Cove

Bay Haven

Forest Hills

Twin Hills Cove

Allenwoods

Indian Hill #2

Cotton Hill

Foresters Retreat

Hickory Ridge

Indian Hill Parksite

Jennings Cove

Lakeshore 1 & 2

Oaks of Livingston

For more information, contact the Lake Livingston Water Supply at 936-327-3107 or 800-774-9283.