NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The city of Nacogdoches has issued a boil water notice for residents in the Central Heights area.

According to a release, the notice was issued as a result of a loss of pressure in the Central Heights North area, along CR 807.

Any and all water used for consumption (i.e. drinking, washing hands/face, brushing teeth, etc.) should be boiled prior as a precaution. Water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil, then boiled for two minutes.

For more information on what to do during a boil water notice, click here.