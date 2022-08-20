MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Some Mims Water Supply Corp. customers in Marion County are being advised to boil their water before use due to a line break.

The company says that a reduction in water pressure has been caused by a line break on FM 729, requiring affected customers to be notified and advised to boil water prior to consumption.

This is includes water for washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking. Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are said to be particularly vulnerable to the potentially harmful bacteria in the water.

The affected areas of the line break include East of Big Oaks Subdivision on FM 729 to Alley Creek Park area. All county roads off of FM 729 within this service area are Deer Cove, Woodland Shores and Alley Creek Park.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Customers will be notified when the boil water notice is rescinded. To find out more about what do do during a boil water notice, click here.