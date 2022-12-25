JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Gum Creek Water Supply Corporation in Jacksonville has issued a boil water notice because of a system wide water outage.

According to the notice, customers running their faucets during the artic blast and leaking pipes have caused their system to exceed their incoming water capacity causing the system wide water outage.

They added that if customers are experiencing low water pressure or have no water then you are under a boil water notice.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.” Gum Creek Water Supply Corporation

The notice will be in effect until water system officials say otherwise.