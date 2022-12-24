MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A boil water notice has been issued for parts of Marion County because of a water line break on FM 729.

Mims Water Supply Corporation said that customers in the following areas should boil water:

East of Oak Valley Lane on FM 729 to the Alley Creek Park area

All County roads off of FM 729 within this service area

Deer Cove Subdivision

Woodland Shores Subdivision

Locks Mountain Subdivision

Alley Creek Park

Mims Water Supply Corporation added that they won’t be able to test the water until Tuesday, Dec. 27 and the results won’t be available until Wednesday, Dec. 28. That means the boil water notice will be in effect at least until then.