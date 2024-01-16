RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Rural Water Supply issued a boil water notice on Tuesday due to a water main leak.

Rusk Rural Water Supply issued the boil water notice for customers off of FM 1248 and the following county roads

2102

2103

2107

2109

2110

2111

2115

2117

2118

2119

2120

2121

2201

2202

2217 (the first 6 customers off of the FM 1248 side)

Officials recommend that water usage be limited to necessary use, and to bring any water to a rolling boil for two minutes before use or consumption. Rusk Rural Water Supply said they will notify customers when the boil water notice is lifted.

People with questions regarding to boil notice can contact Rusk Rural Water Supply at 903-683-6178.