SLOCUM, Texas (KETK) – The Anderson County Texas Emergency Management Office said that certain residents in Slocum and Denson Springs from County Road 186 to County Road 1215.

The notice comes after a power outage and low pressure in the Slocum Well 1, Route 1 and Denson Springs Well 2, Route 1. Customers should bring any water for consumption to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes.

Officials will notify the public when the notice is rescinded. For any questions call Slocum Water Supply Corporation at 903-478-3486.