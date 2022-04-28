STARRVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A boil water notice was issued for the Starville area on Thursday.

Due to a prolonged reduction in distribution system pressure along with a water main break customers with Starrville-Friendship Water Supply Corporation in the following areas will have to boil their water prior to consumption:

County Road 3104

County Road 373

Farm-to-Market road 16

Related parts of Highway 271

Customers will have to boil their water prior to washing their hands and face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.

Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria and all customers should follow those directions.

Water should be boiled to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil water, Starrville-Friendship WSC officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking or human consumption purposes.

If anyone has any questions concerning the notice, they can contact the office at 903-845-2825 or SFWSC1966@gmail.com.