ZAVALLA, Texas (KETK) — A boil water notice was issued for the community public water system for the City of Zavalla due to loss of distribution system pressure, the city said.

Residents should boil their water prior to washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth, drinking or any other consumption.

Children, senior citizens or those with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable to harmful bacteria and should follow the boil water notice precautions.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers.

Anyone with questions regarding this matter should contact Carlos Guzman at 936-897-3311. The City of Zavalla said they are working promptly to resolve the issue.