RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Rural Water Supply Company issued a notice that several customers are under a boil water notice.
According to a statement, customers of Rusk Rural WSC are affected on Highway 69 N, FM 2972, Meadowlark Lane and the following roads.
- 1501
- 1502
- 1503
- 1505
- 1506
- 1507
- 1523
- 1524
- 1525
- 1526
- 1527
- 1528
- 1536
- 1537
- 1539
- 1540
- 1541
- 1608
- 1609
- 1618
- 1619
- 1620
- 1630
According to Rusk Rural WSC, this is the result of a main line leak. Any necessary water use should be brought to a rolling boil for two minutes before use, and alternatively bottled water may be used safely.
Rusk Rural WSC will provide updates when the notice is lifted. Any questions or concerns regarding the boil notice may be directed towards Rusk Rural WSC at (903)683-6178.