RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Rural Water Supply Company issued a notice that several customers are under a boil water notice.

According to a statement, customers of Rusk Rural WSC are affected on Highway 69 N, FM 2972, Meadowlark Lane and the following roads.

1501

1502

1503

1505

1506

1507

1523

1524

1525

1526

1527

1528

1536

1537

1539

1540

1541

1608

1609

1618

1619

1620

1630

According to Rusk Rural WSC, this is the result of a main line leak. Any necessary water use should be brought to a rolling boil for two minutes before use, and alternatively bottled water may be used safely.

Rusk Rural WSC will provide updates when the notice is lifted. Any questions or concerns regarding the boil notice may be directed towards Rusk Rural WSC at (903)683-6178.