CUSHING, Texas (KETK) – The city of Cushing is now under a boil water notice.

On Monday and Tuesday, the town experienced damages due to severe weather causing low distribution pressures, line breaks and water outages. All customers of the city of Cushing public water system must now boil their water prior to consumption.

Water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to “a rigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Anyone with questions on this matter can contact Brian Delafield at 936-652-2278.

“The city is working diligently to restore water pressure and services ASAP,” a press release said.