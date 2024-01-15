OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – The City of Overton announced on Monday that they are under a boil water notice.

The City of Overton announced at around 1:20 p.m. that there appears to be a problem with the city’s water recall system that they are working on now, leading to a boil water notice.

It is recommended that all water usage be reduced to necessity, and water be brought to a rolling boil for two minutes before use, alternatively bottled water may be used as well.

KETK will provide updates to the boil water notice as they come available.