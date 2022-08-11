TROUP, Texas (KETK) — The city of Troup issued a boil water notice on Thursday, due to a line break.

All customers of the City of Troup public water supply should boil their water before consumption like washing hands or face or brushing teeth and drinking.

The city said that children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are “particularly vulnerable” to harmful bacteria.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes,” the city said.

Officials said people can also use bottled water or use water from a suitable source for drinking water.

When the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers, rescinding the boil water notice.

People with questions should contact Gene Cottle, City Manager at 903-842-3128, extension 15. To contact the TCEQ Executive Director, call 512-239-4691.