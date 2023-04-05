WELLS, Texas (KETK) – The City of Wells announced that it is under a boil water notice due to a water main break.
According to a release, the only structures affected by this notice are customers on the City of Wells Utility System that live on the following city streets on the east side of the city:
- East 1st Street
- East 2nd Street
- East 3rd Street
- East 4th Street
- East 6th Street
- East 7th Street
- Bonita Street
- May Street
- Warner Road
- County Road 2631
- County Road 2632
- East Oldham
- Wright Patman Drive
Water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled before use to ensure the destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes.
“When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.”City of Wells
For more information, the City said you may contact Roy Shanks or City Hall at (936) 867-4615.