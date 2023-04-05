WELLS, Texas (KETK) – The City of Wells announced that it is under a boil water notice due to a water main break.

According to a release, the only structures affected by this notice are customers on the City of Wells Utility System that live on the following city streets on the east side of the city:

East 1 st Street

Street East 2 nd Street

Street East 3 rd Street

Street East 4 th Street

Street East 6 th Street

Street East 7 th Street

Street Bonita Street

May Street

Warner Road

County Road 2631

County Road 2632

East Oldham

Wright Patman Drive

Water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled before use to ensure the destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes.

“When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.” City of Wells

For more information, the City said you may contact Roy Shanks or City Hall at (936) 867-4615.