NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, the City of Nacogdoches issued a boil water notice for some residents on Lane Drive.

After a water main had broken in the morning, loss of water pressure has caused the City of Nacogdoches to issue a boil notice for all residents on Lane Drive from South Street to Lilly Street.

The City of Nacogdoches urged residents in the area to boil all tap water prior to consumption including:

Washing hands

Brushing teeth

Drinking

It was also recommended that residents may purchase bottles of water to use in place of the tap water for the time being.

The public water system officials will issue a notice when the boil notice is rescinded.

Any questions can be directed to the Water Utilities Department at (936) 564-5046.