NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The City of Nacogdoches has issued a boil water notice for all of their water customers that live south of Main Street after a loss of water pressure.

The city said that residents in the outlined section of the following map are under the notice.

Photo courtesy of the City of Nacogdoches.

Water for cooking, drinking and ice making should be vigorously boiled for at least two whole minutes. Residents can also use bottled water in lieu of boiling.

Officials said they will notify the public when the notice is no longer in effect.