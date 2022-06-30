PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Palestine is issuing a boil water notice for Lakeview Avenue to Rogers Street on Park Avenue.

To ensure the water is safe from harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled before use. Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes.

Instead of boiling, people can buy bottled water or get water from some other suitable sources for drinking or consumption purposes, a press release stated.

When the boil water notice is lifted, the City of Palestine will issue a notice to customers that the water is safe.