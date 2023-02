RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Rural Water Supply Corporation issued a boil water notice on Sunday due to a main line break.

According to the water corporation, customers in the following areas are now under a boil water notice:

FM 1248

CR 2102

CR 2103

CR 2107

CR 2109

CR 2110

CR 2111

CR 2115

CR 2117

CR 2118

CR 2119

CR 2120

CR 2121

CR 2201

CR 2202

CR 2217, off of 1248 side

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Rusk Rural Water Supply at 903-683-6178.