RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Some customers of the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company are now under a boil water notice.

The affected areas are on County Road 2218 and one customer on FM 1857, who has been contacted.

Rusk Rural Water Supply said this notice is due to a main line break. Their notice did not give an estimated timeline on when the notice will be lifted.

Water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled before use for human consumption purposes (including water used for washing hands/face, brushing teeth, etc.).

When the notice is lifted, Rusk Rural Water Supply will notify customers.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Rusk Rural Water Supply at 903-683-6178 or at 1055 N Dickinson Dr. in Rusk between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., or from 12:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.