RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Due to a main line leak, some Rusk Rural Water Supply customers are on a boil water notice.

Affected customers include residents on Highway 84 East (those included will get a call informing them of the notice), and County Roads 1301, 1302, 1303 and 1304.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the company to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption including for washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking.

To ensure destruction of harmful bacteria, customers should boil and cool their water prior to use.

Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable to the harmful bacteria.

Individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Once the boil water notice has been lifted, customers will be notified by the company.