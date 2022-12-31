RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Rural Water Supply Corporation issued a boil water notice on Saturday, Dec. 31.

According to the notice, some residents on FM 752 and residents on County Roads 2310, 2323, 2324 and 2325 will have to boil water because of a main water line break.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes,” Rusk Rural Water Supply Corporation said. “In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.”

For more information you can call Rusk Rural Water Supply Corporation at 903-683-6178.