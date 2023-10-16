SLOCUM, Texas (KETK) – Parts of Slocum are in a boil water notice as of Oct. 16 at 2:30 p.m. due to a major leak and loss of pressure.

According to a release, the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality required Slocum Water Supply Corporation to notify customers in the Well 1, Rt. 1 area to boil water before consumption until further notice.

To avoid the consumption of harmful bacteria, people should bring their water to a vigorous boil and then boil for an additional two minutes. People can also purchase bottled water or obtain water from a different source.

For more information, contact Slocum WSC at 903-478-3486.