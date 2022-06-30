NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A major water leak on the south loop in Nacogdoches resulted in a drop in pressure, and now all customers in the south sections of the city are under a boil water notice.

To ensure the water is safe from harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled before use. Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes.

Instead of boiling, people can buy bottled water or get water from some other suitable sources for drinking or consumption purposes.

When the boil water notice is lifted, the City of Nacogdoches will issue a notice to customers that the water is safe.