WARREN CITY, Texas (KETK) – A boil water notice has been issued for parts of Warren City.

Due to a large water main break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Warren City to notify residents to boil their water prior to consumption. The notice has been issued for the following roads:

Cherokee Road

Woodhaven Drive

Meadow Drive

Ashley Lane

Warren Plant Road

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes

Due to the boiling, individuals should buy bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Ricky Wallace at 903-845-3917 or warrencity@suddenlinkmail.com