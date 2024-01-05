POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A boil water notice has been issued for Sportsman Retreat and Wells Landing due to a leak repair.

According to the Polk County Emergency Management, officials said on Friday at approximately 5 p.m., that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Sportsman Retreat and Wells Landing to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

They advise children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

All customers are advised to bring their water to a rolling boil and then boil for two minutes prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria.

When the boil notice has been lifted, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for human consumption purposes.