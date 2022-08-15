COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – Coffee City Police Department issued a BOLO on their Facebook page Monday for Henry Devonte Dunn.

According to officials, on Sunday around 8:30 p.m., an officer stopped 27-year-old, Henry Devonte Dunn, in Coffee City. A check on Dunn showed he had several felony warrants, one for evading arrest/search/detention w/vehicle, resisting arrest, tamper w/ government record and providing false identification to police.





As the officer attempted to arrest Dunn, he fled the scene in a 2019 gray Dodge Challenger (LP: RWF278) north into Tyler, per officials. The officer lost sight of the vehicle near loop 323 and SH 155 and stopped their pursuit.

Officials say Dunn is known to frequent the Tyler area, Dallas/Desoto area, and Houston area. Dunn now has an additional evading arrest w/ vehicle warrant on top of his other outstanding warrants. If located please contact Coffee City Police at (903) 876-4949 or Henderson County Sheriffs Office at (903) 675-5128.