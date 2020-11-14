Bowie County man sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography

TEXARKANA, Texas – A 32-year-old man from Bowie County has been sentenced to prison for distributing child pornography.

Troy Dewayne Daniels pleaded guilty on Aug 2020 and was sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison on Friday by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder III, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox’s office today. Daniels was also ordered to pay restitution to his victims and to register as a sex offender.

Court information showed in Oct. 2019, Daniels used social media to communicate with an undercover law enforcement officer. During the conversation, Daniels described his progress in grooming a female child for sexual exploitation, including stating that he was “hoping” to go “[a]ll the way” with her, a news release stated. Daniels also told the undercover officer he had been viewing pictures and videos of younger girls “for a while.” Later, the 32-year-old sent the officer an image of child pornography and said the female child looked like child he had been grooming.

Daniels shared the information in order to receive nonpornographic images of the undercover officer’s fictional daughter. At one point he also asked if he could “play” with the officer’s daughter on Snapchat.

In Nov. 2019, officers entered Daniels’s home after receiving a warrant. They found electronic devices with more than 600 images of child pornography. The images found depicted prepubescent minors, depictions of violence and depictions of the sexual exploitation of infants and toddlers.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, according to the news release.