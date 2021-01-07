Boy Scout Troop trailer that holds sentimental value, recovered, according to Whitehouse police

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The Boy Scout Troop trailer that had sentimental value and was stolen from a church parking lot was recovered according to a comment the Whitehouse Police Department made on their Facebook page.

“I have the unique honor of serving as Scoutmaster for Troop 359. The same Troop with which my brothers and I earned our Eagle Ranks. This trailer holds a special place for me,” Beaton said.

The trailer was dedicated to Beaton’s friend who had passed away from a brain aneurysm in 2000, by his son and wife to the troop in his memory.

“I will never forget his dedication to Scouting. His son (also an Eagle) and wife dedicated this trailer to our Troop in his memory,” Beaton said.