(FOX 44) – February 28, 2023 marks 30 years since the start of a 51-day standoff in Mount Carmel between Branch Davidians and agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Four federal agents were killed, and 14 others were wounded. This day started a siege which wouldn’t end until April 19.

FBI agents started a gas attack on that day. Hours later, flames could be seen coming from the compound.

Only a handful of people escaped the fire, while 76 stayed inside of the burning building.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara previously told FOX 44 News that it was on that morning that his life and the lives of many others would never be the same. He, along with other U.S. Marshals, members of the Sheriff’s Office, Waco Police, ATF Agents, DEA Agents, IRS Agents and DPS Narcotics were at the second command post waiting for the all clear.

McNamara said all they could do was listen to the pleas for help and listen to a battle they couldn’t join. He went on to tell FOX 44 News that the biggest lie ever told about it all is that the government set the fire. He said Koresh and other Branch Davidians set the fire – to make Koresh’s prediction that he would die by fire and be resurrected come true.

In total, 86 people died – four ATF agents and 82 Davidians.